Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia-Ukraine war: decoding how African countries voted at the UN

By Mahama Tawat, Research fellow, Université de Montpellier
Share this article
In recent weeks the world has witnessed the most tense moments in international relations since the end of the Cold War. This was evident in the deliberations and voting by members of the United Nations on resolutions calling on Russia to halt its invasion and withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

The events have also been a stress test…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Molnupiravir: why are there potential safety issues around this COVID antiviral?
~ Uganda's new 'parish' model tries development from the grassroots
~ Nigeria's 2022 census is overdue but preparation is in doubt
~ South Africa's military is set for personnel reforms. Why it matters
~ Three reasons runners should start lifting weights
~ Meet the ten-armed, 325-million-year-old octopus fossil named after President Joe Biden
~ Ukraine: how negotiations could stop the war and what needs to happen first
~ Why does critical race theory make people so uncomfortable?
~ Non-invasive prenatal testing: Online discussions show risk perception is highly personal
~ How Moscow has long used the historic Kyivan Rus state to justify expansionism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter