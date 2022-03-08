Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: how negotiations could stop the war and what needs to happen first

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Tatyana Malyarenko, Professor of International Relations, National University Odesa Law Academy
After two weeks of war in Ukraine, the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the region and the persistent risk of wider escalation make a rapidly negotiated end to the war more urgent than ever. But the prospects for a success of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are slim.

