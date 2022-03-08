Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why does critical race theory make people so uncomfortable?

By Patrina Duhaney, Assistant Professor, Social Work, University of Calgary
Share this article
A vital step in achieving the kind of action and change that CRT proposes is for each of us to be intentional and steadfast in our convictions to dismantle racist and oppressive power structures.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Molnupiravir: why are there potential safety issues around this COVID antiviral?
~ Uganda's new 'parish' model tries development from the grassroots
~ Nigeria's 2022 census is overdue but preparation is in doubt
~ South Africa's military is set for personnel reforms. Why it matters
~ Russia-Ukraine war: decoding how African countries voted at the UN
~ Three reasons runners should start lifting weights
~ Meet the ten-armed, 325-million-year-old octopus fossil named after President Joe Biden
~ Ukraine: how negotiations could stop the war and what needs to happen first
~ Non-invasive prenatal testing: Online discussions show risk perception is highly personal
~ How Moscow has long used the historic Kyivan Rus state to justify expansionism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter