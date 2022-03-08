Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Moscow has long used the historic Kyivan Rus state to justify expansionism

By Christoph Mick, Professor of Modern European History, University of Warwick
Share this article
To justify his designs on Ukraine, Russian president Vladimir Putin has repeatedly referred to what Russians call the Kievan Rus. He sees this Orthodox medieval state which centred around the contemporary Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, as the common point of origin for both Ukrainians and Russians. To his mind, this means the Ukrainian people are Russian. And he believes his mission is to restore the unity of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Molnupiravir: why are there potential safety issues around this COVID antiviral?
~ Uganda's new 'parish' model tries development from the grassroots
~ Nigeria's 2022 census is overdue but preparation is in doubt
~ South Africa's military is set for personnel reforms. Why it matters
~ Russia-Ukraine war: decoding how African countries voted at the UN
~ Three reasons runners should start lifting weights
~ Meet the ten-armed, 325-million-year-old octopus fossil named after President Joe Biden
~ Ukraine: how negotiations could stop the war and what needs to happen first
~ Why does critical race theory make people so uncomfortable?
~ Non-invasive prenatal testing: Online discussions show risk perception is highly personal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter