Human Rights Observatory

China: UN visit to Xinjiang must be unhindered to be credible

By Amnesty International
In response to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet announcing an agreement with the Chinese government for a visit to China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in May, Amnesty International’s Crisis Response Director Joanne Mariner said: “Access to Xinjiang for human rights monitors is an absolutely vital step towards accountability for human rights […] The post China: UN visit to Xinjiang must be unhindered to be credible appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


