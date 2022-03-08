Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

War in Ukraine: journalists constantly risking their lives

By asie2
Share this article
NewsSeveral media crews have already come under fire and four reporters have sustained gunshot injuries in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion less than two weeks ago. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates its call to the Russian and Ukrainian authorities to comply with their international obligations to guarantee the safety of reporters in the field, and urges the latter to take the utmost care. Читать на русском / Read in Russian


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Nigeria Risks Falling Further Behind on Women’s Equality
~ Elect me and I'll govern like Bob Hawke: Albanese
~ Four Black women who have advanced human rights
~ Ukrainian war bonds: The American roots of a powerful financial and propaganda tool
~ 3 things that influence college graduates from rural areas to return to their communities
~ Support for democracy is waning across the Americas
~ Canada has long feared the chaos of US politics
~ In 2014, the 'decrepit' Ukrainian army hit the refresh button. Eight years later, it's paying off
~ Social media can support environmental movements – but not in the way you might think
~ Unearthing unknown details motivates me to write
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter