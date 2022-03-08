Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 things that influence college graduates from rural areas to return to their communities

By Stephanie Sowl, Ph.D Candidate in Higher Education, Iowa State University
Share this article
While many students who grew up in rural communities leave for good after going off to college, some are returning to their rural roots. A scholar who studies education and small towns explains why.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Elect me and I'll govern like Bob Hawke: Albanese
~ Four Black women who have advanced human rights
~ Ukrainian war bonds: The American roots of a powerful financial and propaganda tool
~ Support for democracy is waning across the Americas
~ Canada has long feared the chaos of US politics
~ In 2014, the 'decrepit' Ukrainian army hit the refresh button. Eight years later, it's paying off
~ Social media can support environmental movements – but not in the way you might think
~ Unearthing unknown details motivates me to write
~ “Be quiet, woman! Your day is on March 8”: How is International Women’s Day celebrated in Turkmenistan?
~ UN: Groups Urge Rights Chief to Report on Chinese Government Abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter