Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fighting for Ukraine: the role foreign volunteers can play in wartime

By Nir Arielli, Associate Professor of International History, University of Leeds
Kristo Karvinen, Postgraduate Research Student, School of History, University of Leeds
Share this article
Shortly after the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited volunteers from around the world to come and help defend Ukraine. Some 3,000 US citizens have reportedly volunteered. And in early March, Ukrainian authorities announced they are setting up an international brigade. Zelensky has said that 16,000…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Volodymyr Zelensky: the comedian who defied the might of Putin's war machine
~ UN High Commissioner must release report on China’s crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
~ Russian embassy in Skopje threatens to ‘record’ dissenters from Kremlin official positions, labeled ‘Russophobes’
~ Russia’s cyberwarfare remains limited, while Ukraine is crowdsourcing its own
~ In their own words: How Latinas with disabilities persevere during the pandemic
~ Ethiopia’s Warring Parties Should End Attacks on Women, Girls
~ Under-resourced and undermined: as floods hit south-west Sydney, our research shows councils aren't prepared
~ Word from The Hill: Subs, floods and people saying it's 'time to give someone else a go'
~ Charles Njonjo and the genesis of Kenya’s fixation with security
~ Libya: After Prison Escape, Derna Residents Rounded Up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter