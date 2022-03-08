Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hungarians Helping Ukraine’s Refugees No Excuse for Limited Government Action

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Humanitarian aid distributed by volunteers, Tiszabecs, Hungary, March 2, 2022. © 2022 Lydia Gall / Human Rights Watch At the Hungary-Ukraine border last week and at one of Budapest’s main railway stations, I was struck by the enormous outpouring of solidarity from local communities and volunteers helping tens of thousands of people fleeing the war in Ukraine. Hungarians have to date welcomed more than 140,000 refugees from Ukraine with open arms. While volunteer and charity organizations are doing their best to meet people’s immediate humanitarian needs, it’s less…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


