Private obstetric care increases the chance of caesarean birth, regardless of health needs and wishes
By Serena Yu, Associate Professor, University of Technology Sydney
Caroline Homer, Co-Program Director: Maternal and Child Health, Burnet Institute
Denzil G Fiebig, Professor, UNSW Sydney
Rosalie Viney, Professor of Health Economics, University of Technology Sydney
Vanessa Scarf, Lecturer in Midwifery, University of Technology Sydney
We looked at almost 300,000 births and found those mothers in the private system were more likely to have a caesarean – even if they didn’t really want or need one.
- Monday, March 7, 2022