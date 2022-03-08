Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why have attempts to debunk Russian war propaganda on Weibo failed?

By Oiwan Lam
Share this article
China relies on Russian propaganda as the main source of information on the Ukraine crisis. Censorship instruction forbids Sino-Russian antagonism and anti-war declaration. Love triangle analogy has gone viral.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Standing with Afghan Women and Girls on International Women’s Day
~ Afghanistan: Global petition calls on international community to stop the Taliban’s suppression of women’s and girls’ rights
~ Private obstetric care increases the chance of caesarean birth, regardless of health needs and wishes
~ Why banning men from leaving Ukraine violates their human rights
~ Feminist stories and dangerous bodies: Siri Hustvedt in conversation with Julienne van Loon
~ Putin’s biggest mistake of the Ukraine war? Trusting the Western financial system
~ Ukraine: Mariupol Residents Trapped by Russian Assault
~ Emma Beech's The Photo Box is an intimate and honest view of a life
~ How the Ukraine war is dividing Orthodox Christians
~ Curious Kids: what is the largest penguin that ever lived?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter