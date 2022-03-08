Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Mariupol Residents Trapped by Russian Assault

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Smoke rises after shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 4, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka Civilians in Ukraine’s southeastern coastal city of Mariupol have not had access to running water, electricity, or heat since March 2, 2022 when Russian forces surrounded the city, as part of a larger offensive, Human Rights Watch said today. Acute water shortages pose a grave risk to more than 200,000 residents without humanitarian assistance or who are unable to flee to safety. City authorities say that hundreds of civilians have been killed during…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Why have attempts to debunk Russian war propaganda on Weibo failed?
~ Standing with Afghan Women and Girls on International Women’s Day
~ Afghanistan: Global petition calls on international community to stop the Taliban’s suppression of women’s and girls’ rights
~ Private obstetric care increases the chance of caesarean birth, regardless of health needs and wishes
~ Why banning men from leaving Ukraine violates their human rights
~ Feminist stories and dangerous bodies: Siri Hustvedt in conversation with Julienne van Loon
~ Putin’s biggest mistake of the Ukraine war? Trusting the Western financial system
~ Emma Beech's The Photo Box is an intimate and honest view of a life
~ How the Ukraine war is dividing Orthodox Christians
~ Curious Kids: what is the largest penguin that ever lived?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter