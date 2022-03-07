Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the Ukraine war is dividing Orthodox Christians

By Jonathan L. Zecher, Research fellow, Australian Catholic University
Share this article
The war in Ukraine has an important faith dimension, because Christians on both sides share thousands of years of religious history.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Emma Beech's The Photo Box is an intimate and honest view of a life
~ Curious Kids: what is the largest penguin that ever lived?
~ Benin: Police accused of violently attacking transgender woman
~ International Women’s Day: Dramatic deterioration in respect for women’s rights and gender equality must be decisively reversed
~ This International Women’s Day, let’s come together against violence
~ Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
~ You're not tone deaf and you know more about music than you think
~ Sports are political: Reaction and inaction to Putin's war of aggression
~ How the war in Ukraine will shape Canada's energy policy — and climate change
~ Even mild cases of COVID-19 can leave a mark on the brain, such as reductions in gray matter – a neuroscientist explains emerging research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter