Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: what is the largest penguin that ever lived?

By Jacob C. Blokland, Vertebrate Palaeontology PhD Candidate and Casual Academic, Flinders University
What is the largest penguin that ever lived? – Casey, age 6, Perth



Hi Casey, thanks for this great question!

Today the largest living penguin is the emperor penguin, which lives in Antarctica and is about one metre tall. The appropriately named little penguin is the smallest, standing only about as high as a ruler.

But penguins have swum in Earth’s oceans for more than 62 million years – and they were not always…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


