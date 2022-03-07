Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: President Hassan should do more to guarantee human rights after Mbowe’s release

By Amnesty International
The release of Tanzania’s opposition leader Freeman Mbowe is a step in the right direction which must be followed by concrete and effective measures to ensure full respect for human rights including the rights to freedom of association, peaceful assembly and expression, Amnesty International said today. Freeman Mbowe spent eight months in detention on terrorism […] The post Tanzania: President Hassan should do more to guarantee human rights after Mbowe’s release appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


