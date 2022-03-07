Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Is the Amazon rainforest on the verge of collapse?

By Simon Willcock, Professor of Sustainability, Bangor University
Gregory Cooper, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Social-Ecological Resilience, University of Sheffield
John Dearing, Professor of Physical Geography, University of Southampton
Sprawling 5.5 million square kilometres, the Amazon rainforest is the largest of its kind and home to about one in ten of all known species. To date, at least 40,000 plants, 2,200 fish, 1,200 birds, 400 mammals, 400 amphibians, and 375 reptiles have been scientifically classified in the region, not to mention nearly 2.5 million insect species.

The Amazon has existed as a dense and humid rainforest teeming with life for at least 55 million years. But in a…The Conversation


