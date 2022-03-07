Gender bias in student surveys on teaching increased with remote learning. What can unis do to ensure a fair go for female staff?
By Kathy Tangalakis, Associate Professor of Physiology, Victoria University
Dianne Hall, Professor of History, Victoria University
Kate Kelly, Teaching Focused Academic, First Year College, Victoria University
Natalie Kon-yu, Senior Lecturer, Literature and Gender Studies, Victoria University
Comparing students’ comments on their teachers in in-person classes in 2019 and online classes in 2020, the one difference that stands out is the increase in bias against female lecturers.
- Monday, March 7, 2022