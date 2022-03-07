Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deer have antlers, walruses have tusks – here’s why so few birds have weapons of their own

By Alexandre V. Palaoro, Post-doctoral Fellow in Materials Sciences & Engineering, Clemson University
João C. T. Menezes, PhD Student in Organismic and Evolutionary Biology, UMass Amherst
Birds will shriek and dive at each other over food, territory or mates, but only a small number of species sport actual weapons. The reason: Flying matters more for their survival than fighting.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


