The ICC is investigating war crimes in Ukraine - could Putin be indicted?
By Catherine Gegout, Fellow at the Hanse-Wissenschaftskolleg, Delmenhorst, 2021. Jean Monnet Research Fellow, EUI, Firenze, 2019-20. Pierre Keller Visiting Professor at the Harvard Kennedy School in 2019. Associate Professor in International Relations, University of Nottingham
The International Criminal Court has now launched an investigation into actions in Ukraine at the request of 39 countries. This is an important step in the global condemnation of the Russian invasion.
Individual states, the European Union and the African Union…
- Monday, March 7, 2022