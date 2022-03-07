Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ICC is investigating war crimes in Ukraine - could Putin be indicted?

By Catherine Gegout, Fellow at the Hanse-Wissenschaftskolleg, Delmenhorst, 2021. Jean Monnet Research Fellow, EUI, Firenze, 2019-20. Pierre Keller Visiting Professor at the Harvard Kennedy School in 2019. Associate Professor in International Relations, University of Nottingham
Share this article
The International Criminal Court has now launched an investigation into actions in Ukraine at the request of 39 countries. This is an important step in the global condemnation of the Russian invasion.

Individual states, the European Union and the African UnionThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Battles over book bans reflect conflicts from the 1980s
~ Russia is blocking Security Council action on the Ukraine war – but the UN is still the only international peace forum
~ SEC is considering climate disclosure rules for U.S. companies – and facing threats of lawsuits
~ Deer have antlers, walruses have tusks – here’s why so few birds have weapons of their own
~ Many Ukrainians face a future of lasting psychological wounds from the Russian invasion
~ After Hollywood thwarted Anna May Wong, the actress took matters into her own hands
~ Defence cuts effectively paid for UK welfare state for 60 years – but that looks impossible after Ukraine
~ Ukraine invasion: how Belarus has become Russia's pawn
~ Ukraine war: how Ghana is vulnerable, and what can be done
~ Nigeria's fuel crisis: smaller, more flexible refineries aren't the full answer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter