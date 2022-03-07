Tolerance.ca
Ukraine invasion: how Belarus has become Russia's pawn

By Natalya Chernyshova, Senior Lecturer in Modern History, University of Winchester
The political crisis that has gripped Belarus for the past 18 months has seen president Aliaksandr Lukashenka (the preferred Belarusian spelling; “Alexander Lukashenko” is the Russian transliteration) transition from a peacemaker to a pawn in Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

