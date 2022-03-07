Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukrainian and Russian: how similar are the two languages?

By Neil Bermel, Professor of Russian and Slavonic Studies, University of Sheffield
Vladimir Putin has written about the “historical unity” of the Ukrainian and Russian peoples, in part through their language. In Ukraine, these statements are refuted by evidence of Ukrainian’s long history as a separate nation and language.

As Putin continues his assault on Ukraine, the differences between these two languages have become part of the…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


