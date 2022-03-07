Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Black women in South African academia struggle to get ahead: what needs to change

By Jean Lee Farmer, Advisor: Higher Education Professional Development, Stellenbosch University
In South Africa, the number of black women who acquire undergraduate degrees has increased more than any other population group. Yet they remain underrepresented in senior academic and management positions in the country’s higher education institutions.

Historically, black…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


