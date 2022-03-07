Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Universities after COVID: as lecture theatres reopen, some pandemic teaching methods should live on

By Kyungmee Lee, Senior Lecturer in Technology Enhanced Learning, Lancaster University
COVID-19 restrictions required universities to move their classes online. It was a tremendous – although difficult – learning experience for all involved in this shift.

As restrictions have been lifted, universities are moving…The Conversation


