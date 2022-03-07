Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vladimir Putin points to history to justify his Ukraine invasion, regardless of reality

By David Roger Marples, Distinguished University Professor of Russian and East European History, University of Alberta
Share this article
As an independent country, Ukraine has suffered from corruption, poverty and violent periods, but Vladimir Putin’s view of Ukrainian history in Ukraine is deeply, perhaps deliberately flawed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Battles over book bans reflect conflicts from the 1980s
~ Russia is blocking Security Council action on the Ukraine war – but the UN is still the only international peace forum
~ SEC is considering climate disclosure rules for U.S. companies – and facing threats of lawsuits
~ Deer have antlers, walruses have tusks – here’s why so few birds have weapons of their own
~ Many Ukrainians face a future of lasting psychological wounds from the Russian invasion
~ The ICC is investigating war crimes in Ukraine - could Putin be indicted?
~ After Hollywood thwarted Anna May Wong, the actress took matters into her own hands
~ Defence cuts effectively paid for UK welfare state for 60 years – but that looks impossible after Ukraine
~ Ukraine invasion: how Belarus has become Russia's pawn
~ Ukraine war: how Ghana is vulnerable, and what can be done
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter