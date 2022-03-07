Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vitamin D2 and D3: what's the difference and which should you take?

By James Brown, Associate Professor in Biology and Biomedical Science, Aston University
Share this article
Vitamin D is important for maintaining health, as it has many roles in the human body. But there is more than one form of vitamin D, and recent research suggests that these forms may have different effects. So what are the different types of vitamin D, and is one really more beneficial than the other?

Although medical conditions later associated with vitamin D deficiency, such as the bone disease rickets, have been known about since the 17th century, vitamin D itself wasn’t identified until…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Comment le conflit Russie-Ukraine pourrait influer sur l'approvisionnement alimentaire de l'Afrique
~ COVID: risk of severe disease could be in your blood, new research finds
~ Under Shelling in Kharkiv
~ It's still legal to rape your wife in India. That could be about to change
~ Concerned about your risk of a heart attack? Here are 5 ways to improve your heart health
~ Repeat photos show change in southern African landscapes: a citizen science project
~ Six things social media users and businesses can do to combat hate online
~ What lies behind India’s silence on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Threatening Provincial Media
~ Turning Covid’s Economic Crisis into Opportunity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter