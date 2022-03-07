Tolerance.ca
COVID: risk of severe disease could be in your blood, new research finds

By Alish Palmos, Postdoctoral Research Associate, King's College London
Christopher Hübel, Research Associate in Medicine, Psychology and Behavioural Genetics, King's College London
Vincent Millischer, Resident in Psychiatry, Medical University of Vienna
Genetic research has linked a number of blood proteins to severe COVID – including the enzyme that determines your blood type.The Conversation


