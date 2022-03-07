Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Under Shelling in Kharkiv

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A view of the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. © March 1, 2022 AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy © “We stopped counting days and nights. It’s been a blur.” Like many in Kharkiv, Vladlena Salnykova, the chief doctor of Kharkiv’s Children’s Neurological Hospital No. 5 pauses before answering questions about the timeline of horrific events that unfolded before her eyes starting February 24. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, has been under intense shelling by Russian forces. Fighting has caused extensive damage in many residential…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Vitamin D2 and D3: what's the difference and which should you take?
~ Comment le conflit Russie-Ukraine pourrait influer sur l'approvisionnement alimentaire de l'Afrique
~ COVID: risk of severe disease could be in your blood, new research finds
~ It's still legal to rape your wife in India. That could be about to change
~ Concerned about your risk of a heart attack? Here are 5 ways to improve your heart health
~ Repeat photos show change in southern African landscapes: a citizen science project
~ Six things social media users and businesses can do to combat hate online
~ What lies behind India’s silence on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Threatening Provincial Media
~ Turning Covid’s Economic Crisis into Opportunity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter