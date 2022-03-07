Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban Threatening Provincial Media

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A TV presenter from southern Afghanistan hides her identity for security concerns as she gives an interview to The Associated Press in Kabul, February 3, 2022.  © 2022 AP Photos/Rahmat Gul (New York) – Taliban authorities have carried out far-reaching censorship and violence against Afghan media in district and provincial centers, drastically limiting critical reporting in Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said today. The situation facing journalists outside Kabul appears much worse than inside the capital, particularly for women. Journalists in the provinces have…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


