Human Rights Observatory

Refugees, reporting and the far right: how the Ukraine crisis reveals brutal 'everyday racism' in Europe and beyond

By Bina Fernandez, Associate professor, The University of Melbourne
The intensifying conflict in the Ukraine has raised the issue of racism not only in Ukraine, but Europe. Three specific and related dimensions of racism are evident in this complex conflict.The Conversation


