Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French Election Guide: Vote for Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Ballot envelope, initials Republique Francaise, with a ballot box, March 5, Gace, France. © Sipa via AP Images (Paris,  March 7, 2022) - France's 2022 presidential election is an opportunity for voters to make their vote count for human rights by examining the candidates’ commitment to human rights values, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch released a guide for voters a month in advance of the first round of voting. "Voting for Human Rights: A Guide for 2022" provides voters with basic elements and references on ten core human rights issues. "Every…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


