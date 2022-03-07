Australia has lost 140 journals in a decade. That's damaging for local research and education
By Hamid R. Jamali, Associate Professor and Associate Head, School of Information and Communication Studies, Charles Sturt University
Alireza Abbasi, Senior Lecturer and Director of Postgraduate Studies, School of Engineering and IT, UNSW Sydney
Simon Wakeling, Lecturer, School of Information Studies, Charles Sturt University
Three-quarters of the academic journals that folded served the arts, social sciences and humanities. The losses weaken the academic communities and activities that formed around these journals.
- Sunday, March 6, 2022