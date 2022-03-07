Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Covid-19 Threatens Detained Democracy Leaders

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Activist Koo Sze-yiu speaks to the media after arriving at a court in Hong Kong, September 30, 2020.  © AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File (Hong Kong) – Hong Kong authorities should release the hundreds of arbitrarily detained pro-democracy leaders and activists who are now at heightened risk from the city’s surge in Covid-19, the Hong Kong Democracy Council and Human Rights Watch said today. The labor union leader Lee Cheuk-yan, 65, and the barrister and pro-democracy leader Albert Ho, 70, have tested positive for Covid-19, media have reported. Veteran activist Koo Sze-yiu,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Turning Covid’s Economic Crisis into Opportunity
~ French Election Guide: Vote for Human Rights
~ Russia Criminalizes Independent War Reporting, Anti-War Protests
~ Refugees, reporting and the far right: how the Ukraine crisis reveals brutal 'everyday racism' in Europe and beyond
~ A retrial is happening in a police murder case 20 years after the conviction. Two lawyers explain the case
~ Australia has lost 140 journals in a decade. That's damaging for local research and education
~ How will NZ's law targeting sanctions against Russia work – and what are the risks?
~ From the ABC and the National Gallery of Australia, The Exhibitionists explores the unsung talent of Australian art
~ The east coast rain seems endless. Where on Earth is all the water coming from?
~ Ukraine is recruiting an 'IT army' of cyber warriors. Here's how Australia could make it legal to join
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter