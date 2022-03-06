Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wellness is not women's friend. It’s a distraction from what really ails us

By Kate Seers, PhD Candidate, Charles Sturt University
Rachel Hogg, Lecturer in Psychology, Charles Sturt University
Yoga, manifesting, and #livingyourbestlife may sound empowering. But wellness blames women, sets them up for failure, and hides the real challenges women face.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


