Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Corporate taxes can be good for shareholders: Why some actually want their companies to pay tax

By Andrew Bauer, Assistant professor, Canada Research Chair in Taxation, Governance and Risk, University of Waterloo
Share this article
There is a prevailing assumption that, in the name of profit, shareholders don’t want their corporations to pay taxes. It’s easy to see how less taxes should mean more money in their pockets, but it turns out this is a common, yet understandable, misconception.

Contrary to this belief, shareholders (people who have invested money in a company in exchange for a share of the owndership) sometimes prefer their corporations to pay taxes to maximize cash flows. But, how can that be? Take common news stories about offshore…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Morrison to announce new submarine base will be built on Australia's east coast
~ Ukraine invasion: Why Canada should rethink its approach to economic sanctions
~ The 'freedom convoy' protests point to a bigger problem with Canada's democracy
~ Top 3 reasons to add plant-based proteins into your diet
~ Equitable medical education can be achieved with efforts toward real change
~ At once an open book and a master of disguise, Shane Warne's allure extended far beyond the cricket pitch
~ Nile basin at a turning point as Ethiopian dam starts operations
~ A first for large African mammals: DNA used to count Gabon's endangered forest elephants
~ Ghana's Cedi is under stress: some long, medium, and short term solutions
~ Namibia’s abstention on Russia violates its foreign policy principles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter