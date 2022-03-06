Tolerance.ca
Nile basin at a turning point as Ethiopian dam starts operations

By John Mukum Mbaku, Professor, Weber State University
Egypt and Sudan currently claim absolute control of Nile water resources. The two states – handed the rights in colonial treaties with the British – have resisted subsequent attempts by the Nile basin states to produce new agreements. But Ethiopia defied the old treaties and built its Grand Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile. The dam started operations on 20 February 2022, despite protests from Cairo and Khartoum. Legal scholar and economist…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


