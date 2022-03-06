Tolerance.ca
Ghana's Cedi is under stress: some long, medium, and short term solutions

By Adu Owusu Sarkodie, Lecturer, Department of Economics, University of Ghana
An economy with strong fundamentals is one that is resilient, has a well-developed exports base, is industrialised, and creates jobs. That kind of economy can mobilise resources domestically, without much reliance on external support, and can even borrow at a lower cost. The citizens of this kind of economy have good roads, good transportation, good health, and good educational systems. They are well-resourced and free from civil unrest.

For decades, African countries have chalked up successes but these have not been significant enough to transform their economies. Most countries on…The Conversation


