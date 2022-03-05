Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

War in Ukraine: Putin delivers the final blow to Russia’s independent media

By paulinea
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Russian authorities to immediately repeal a draconian law adopted on 4 March that makes the publication of “false” or “mendacious” information about the Russian armed forces punishable by up to 15 years in prison. It leaves little hope for the future of the country’s few remaining independent media outlets.Many leading foreign media – including the BBC, CNN, Bloomberg News, ABC, CBS News and  Canada’s CBC/Radio-Canada – have decided to temporarily suspend broadcasting or news gathering in Russia sinc


