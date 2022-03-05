Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How do Russia's reasons for war stack up? An expert on 'just war' explains

By Valerie Morkevicius, Associate Professor, Political Science, Colgate University
Share this article
War is always a tragedy. It sometimes seems inevitable. But is it ever justified?

Philosophers, theologians, politicians and military leaders have wrestled with this question for millennia. And to a large degree, they’ve come to some basic agreements about what makes a war morally defensible: a set of ideas known as the “just war tradition.”

That’s not to say that they always agree on how to apply just war principles to an actual conflict. Given the Kremlin’s attempts to justify its invasion of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ War in Ukraine: Putin delivers the final blow to Russia’s independent media
~ How Kwame Nkrumah's midnight speech set a tradition for marking the moment of liberation
~ RSF refers Russian strikes on four Ukrainian TV towers to International Criminal Court
~ First Mro language grammar book brings a ray of hope for the indigenous community
~ Vale Shane Warne: a cricketing genius who lived a life of 'no regrets'
~ Russian troops fought for control of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine – a safety expert explains how warfare and nuclear power are a volatile combination
~ Economic sanctions may deal fatal blow to Russia's already-weak domestic opposition
~ Meet Russia’s oligarchs, a group of men who won't be toppling Putin anytime soon
~ NSW is being hit by a one-two of east coast lows. But aren't those a winter thing?
~ How Zelenskyy emerged as the antithesis of Putin and proved you don't need to be a strongman to be a great leader
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter