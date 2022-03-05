Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
First Mro language grammar book brings a ray of hope for the indigenous community

By Rezwan
This year, the highlight of the International Mother Language Day in Bangladesh was the publication of the first grammar book written in Mro, an endangered indigenous language.


© Global Voices -


