Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NSW is being hit by a one-two of east coast lows. But aren't those a winter thing?

By Milton Speer, Visiting Fellow, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Lance M Leslie, Professor, School of Mathematical And Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
The rain isn’t letting up for Australia’s east. Remarkably, the low-pressure band that drenched Brisbane is now spawning not one but two east coast lows for Sydney – more typically seen in winter.The Conversation


