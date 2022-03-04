NSW is being hit by a one-two of east coast lows. But aren't those a winter thing?
By Milton Speer, Visiting Fellow, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Lance M Leslie, Professor, School of Mathematical And Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
The rain isn’t letting up for Australia’s east. Remarkably, the low-pressure band that drenched Brisbane is now spawning not one but two east coast lows for Sydney – more typically seen in winter.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 4, 2022