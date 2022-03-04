Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Sick Baby Clings to Life in a Ukraine Basement

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women and their children sit in the basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, February 28, 2022. The photo depicts neither Oksana or Mariia. © 2022 AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka  Oksana’s voice breaks a bit on the phone: “My 11-month-old daughter became ill on the first day of the war.” Every hour since has been a battle to keep Oksana’s daughter Mariia alive. What began with an intestinal infection has since turned into a medical condition that requires a mechanical valve to pump oxygen into her…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


