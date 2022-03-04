Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF to launch the Lviv press freedom Center

By robing
NewsAs Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to be backed by an information war, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) announces that – together with its local partner, the Institute for Mass Information (IMI) – it will be launching the Lviv International media Center, in western Ukraine, to provide vital assistance to journalists in danger.Expected to open within the next few days, the Lviv International media Center aims to be a reception and distribution hub for protective equipment for journalists, particularly bulletproof vests a


