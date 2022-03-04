Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wind turbines can breathe new life into our warming seas

By Ben Lincoln, Research Fellow in Applied Observational Oceanography, Bangor University
Robert Dorrell, University Research Fellow, Energy and Environment Institute, University of Hull
Tom Rippeth, Professor of Physical Oceanography, Bangor University
Share this article
Offshore wind is set to move further and further from shore, as demand for renewable energy grows and new floating turbine technology makes deep-water expansion possible. However, for the first time, large areas of the UK continental shelf now open for development are “seasonally stratified”. David Attenborough has described these seasonal seas as some of the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Banning Russia from world events will help to alienate Putin
~ Could the Ukraine invasion spark a global financial crisis?
~ Ukraine war: families of unhappy Russian conscripts could undermine Kremlin's war effort
~ Ukraine: nonviolent resistance is a brave and often effective response to aggression
~ Plastic waste treaty: expert Q&A on the promise of a global agreement to reduce pollution
~ Ukraine war: the dangers following Russia's attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
~ Counting stars in Orion can help beat light pollution – here's how to help
~ Saudi Arabia: Blogger Raif Badawi, arbitrarily detained beyond his sentence, must be immediately released
~ Death: how long are we conscious for and does life really flash before our eyes?
~ Monkey teeth are shedding new light on how early humans used tools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter