Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: families of unhappy Russian conscripts could undermine Kremlin's war effort

By Jennifer Mathers, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, Aberystwyth University
Share this article
What do ordinary Russians think about the war that Vladimir Putin has unleashed on Ukraine? The Kremlin’s justifications: that Ukraine’s leadership has been subjecting ethnic Russians in that country to genocide and that the government in Kyiv is led by neo-Nazis appear far-fetched to most people outside Russia.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Wind turbines can breathe new life into our warming seas
~ Banning Russia from world events will help to alienate Putin
~ Could the Ukraine invasion spark a global financial crisis?
~ Ukraine: nonviolent resistance is a brave and often effective response to aggression
~ Plastic waste treaty: expert Q&A on the promise of a global agreement to reduce pollution
~ Ukraine war: the dangers following Russia's attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
~ Counting stars in Orion can help beat light pollution – here's how to help
~ Saudi Arabia: Blogger Raif Badawi, arbitrarily detained beyond his sentence, must be immediately released
~ Death: how long are we conscious for and does life really flash before our eyes?
~ Monkey teeth are shedding new light on how early humans used tools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter