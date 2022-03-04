Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: nonviolent resistance is a brave and often effective response to aggression

By Alexandre Christoyannopoulos, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Loughborough University
Share this article
Responses to the Russian invasion have been swift. Thousands of people both in Ukraine and abroad are enlisting to fight against the odds.

Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 are being forcibly mobilised.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Wind turbines can breathe new life into our warming seas
~ Banning Russia from world events will help to alienate Putin
~ Could the Ukraine invasion spark a global financial crisis?
~ Ukraine war: families of unhappy Russian conscripts could undermine Kremlin's war effort
~ Plastic waste treaty: expert Q&A on the promise of a global agreement to reduce pollution
~ Ukraine war: the dangers following Russia's attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
~ Counting stars in Orion can help beat light pollution – here's how to help
~ Saudi Arabia: Blogger Raif Badawi, arbitrarily detained beyond his sentence, must be immediately released
~ Death: how long are we conscious for and does life really flash before our eyes?
~ Monkey teeth are shedding new light on how early humans used tools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter