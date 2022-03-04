Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: the dangers following Russia's attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

By Ross Peel, Research and Knowledge Transfer Manager, King's College London
Share this article
Trouble may arise if the operating reactor is shut down, with risks ranging from a used fuel meltdown to a reactor core explosion.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Wind turbines can breathe new life into our warming seas
~ Banning Russia from world events will help to alienate Putin
~ Could the Ukraine invasion spark a global financial crisis?
~ Ukraine war: families of unhappy Russian conscripts could undermine Kremlin's war effort
~ Ukraine: nonviolent resistance is a brave and often effective response to aggression
~ Plastic waste treaty: expert Q&A on the promise of a global agreement to reduce pollution
~ Counting stars in Orion can help beat light pollution – here's how to help
~ Saudi Arabia: Blogger Raif Badawi, arbitrarily detained beyond his sentence, must be immediately released
~ Death: how long are we conscious for and does life really flash before our eyes?
~ Monkey teeth are shedding new light on how early humans used tools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter