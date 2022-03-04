Tolerance.ca
Counting stars in Orion can help beat light pollution – here's how to help

By Daniel Brown, Lecturer in Astronomy, Nottingham Trent University
The UK countryside charity CPRE is asking for help with its Orion Star Count 2022 project. You can take part this weekend by counting how many stars you can see in Orion and letting them know the results. That’s it. This activity brings people together and allows us to appreciate nature and experience the sky above. It illustrates how heritage is linked to the sky and what we’re losing through light pollution. After the count, you might look at your own house – and its lights – and consider what you can do to help keep our skies dark.
