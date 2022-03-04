Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Moroccan appeal court confirms jail sentences for two more journalists

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns yesterday’s decisions by a Moroccan appeal court to uphold journalist Omar Radi’s six-year jail sentence and his colleague Imad Stitou one-year jail sentence (with six months suspended) after proceedings marred by many irregularities. Their convictions must be quashed and they must be released at once, RSF says. Yesterday’s grossly unjust decisions came just one week after the Casablanca appeal court upheld newspaper editor Soulaiman Raissouni’s equally iniquitous five-year prison sent


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Ukraine: Unequal Treatment for Foreigners Attempting to Flee
~ Surge in Attacks on Aid Workers in South Sudan
~ Alan Tudge will not return to education post
~ Russian shelling caused a fire at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant – how close did we actually come to disaster?
~ Did the pandemic drive a desire for more generous welfare? New research suggests not
~ Hedgehog highways: what are they and how to help build one
~ VIDEO: The war, the floods, and COVID and campaigning
~ The UK Sees No Evil in Bahrain’s Detention of Children
~ Hungary: Smear Campaign Targets Critical Voices
~ Koalas face bleak future after being listed as endangered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter