Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bitcoin is helping both sides in Ukraine conflict, but it won't wreck Russian sanctions

By Gavin Brown, Associate Professor in Financial Technology, University of Liverpool
War is expensive. The United States spent about US$1.1 trillion (£830 billion) on the 2003 Iraq war in today’s money, while the Falklands war cost the UK the equivalent of about £2.6 billion.

Funding is therefore an important resource…The Conversation


