Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

VIDEO: The war, the floods, and COVID and campaigning

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Michelle Grattan discusses the political week that was with Professor Paddy Nixon, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of CanberraThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The UK Sees No Evil in Bahrain’s Detention of Children
~ Hungary: Smear Campaign Targets Critical Voices
~ Koalas face bleak future after being listed as endangered
~ Ukraine: Cluster Munitions Launched Into Kharkiv Neighborhoods
~ Bitcoin is helping both sides in Ukraine conflict, but it won't wreck Russian sanctions
~ Like many disasters in Australia, Aboriginal people are over-represented and under-resourced in the NSW floods
~ Homicide is on the rise in Australia. Should we be concerned?
~ As the Ukraine war drags on, how secure will Putin's hold on power remain?
~ People could've prepared for the floods better if the impacts of weather forecasts were clearly communicated
~ IPCC reports still exclude Indigenous voices. Come join us at our sacred fires to find answers to climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter